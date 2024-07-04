Railway Board steps in to deal with shortage, poor quality of walkie-talkies

The Railway Board has issued instructions to all its zones and divisions to overcome shortages and ensure proper maintenance of VHF (very high frequency) handsets, also called walkie-talkies. It is a crucial communication medium among drivers, guards, station masters and other officers engaged in the safe operation of trains.

Prior to the Board's instructions, various written complaints about the "pathetic condition" of VHF sets and their shortage were raised by safety category employees to their respective department heads in various zones and divisions.

In April 2022, the Railway Board had advised its zones to procure VHF sets for crew along with other measures to overcome the shortage of quality walkie-talkie sets. "However, it has been observed that some Railways are facing shortage of VHF sets for crew," the Board said in its letter dated 26 June.

It said VHF communication is very crucial for train operation and their non-availability is a serious safety concern. The board also issued various instructions to ensure availability of quality VHF sets.

For proper maintenance of VHF sets, the board said, "A JPO (Joint Procedure Order) may be signed between S&T (Signal & Telecommunication) and Electrical and Operating departments at SAG (Senior Administrative Grade) level for issue of VHF sets to crew, maintenance/repair of VHF sets, safe keeping of VHF sets, dealing with defective VHF sets, batteries, spare batteries and chargers."