Railway minister reviews progress of advanced version of ATP Kavach 4.0

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has reviewed the progress of the advanced version of the Automatic Train Protection System (ATP) Kavach 4.0 at the Rail Bhawan in New Delhi, officials said on Monday, 24 June.

Kavach 3.2 version is being installed on approved high-density routes, the railway officials said, adding that upgrading and installation of the latest version on new routes will go on simultaneously to cover a wider railway network in a shorter period.

They said Vaishnaw reviewed the progress of Kavach 4.0 on 22 June.

According to a report by Financial Accountability Network (FAN) India, had the Modi government implemented the Kavach safety system across 6,000 km of railway tracks, particularly targeting the Delhi-Guwahati route, the Kanchanjunga Express tragedy of 17 June could have been averted.

FAN India's report, released on 20 June, criticises the Modi government's management of railway funds, despite the creation of the Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh in 2017.

"The three manufacturers of Kavach who are in the advanced stage of testing version 4.0 presented their progress report to the minister," a senior railway official said.

After reviewing it, the minister directed that the Kavach installation be taken up in a planned manner in mission mode as soon as it is ready, he added.

The railway ministry maintains that the development of Kavach is a significant milestone in railway safety.