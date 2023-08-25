Railways constitute 4-member high-level committee to probe bridge collapse in Mizoram

The Ministry of Railways has constituted a four-member high-level committee to inquire into the cause of the collapse of an under-construction railway bridge in Mizoram's Aizawl district in which 22 workers were killed, officials said on Friday.

The committee will submit its report within one month from the date of formation, according to the order issued by the Railways ministry on Thursday.

The four members of the committee are BP Awasthi of RDSO, Dr Dipti Ranjan Sahoo of IIT Delhi Sharad Kumar Agarwal of IRICEN and Sandeep Sharma, Chief Bridge Engineer, NF Railway, the order said.

Works-I branch of the Railway board will be the nodal branch for the functioning of the committee and submission of report for consideration by the railway board, implementation of the committee's recommendation and all related issues..., the order said.