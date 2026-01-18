Railways tighten cancellation rules ahead of Vande Bharat sleeper rollout

Indian Railways has announced stricter cancellation and refund rules for the forthcoming Vande Bharat sleeper trains, introducing steeper deductions and no refunds for last-minute cancellations as commercial operations are set to begin.

Under a Railway Board notification issued on Friday, passengers who cancel confirmed Vande Bharat sleeper tickets more than 72 hours before the scheduled departure will receive a refund after a 25 per cent deduction. Cancellations made between 72 hours and up to eight hours before departure will attract a 50 per cent deduction.

The notification makes clear that no refund will be granted if a confirmed ticket is cancelled less than eight hours before departure. Passengers will also forfeit the entire fare if they fail to cancel the ticket or do not file a Ticket Deposit Receipt (TDR) online at least eight hours in advance.

Indian Railways has also decided not to offer Reservation Against Cancellation (RAC) on Vande Bharat sleeper services. In addition, the minimum chargeable distance for travel on these trains has been fixed at 400 kilometres.