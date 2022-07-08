Rain continues to batter Karnataka, red alert in 7 districts

Bommai will take stock of the situation and monitor the relief measures initiated in the rain affected regions through the video conference from his home office Krishna.



The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagalur, Shivamogga, Kodagu, Hassan districts. From Saturday, the department has issued yellow alerts for these districts for three days.



Belagavi, Kalaburagi and Bidar districts of north Karnataka were also given yellow alerts for the next 72 hours. According to the Meteorological Department, the state has received 94 per cent excess rain during July.