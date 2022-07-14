Rain fury: Crops on 50K hectares damaged in Gujarat

According to the state Agriculture Department records, cotton sowing in Central and South Gujarat is 1,22,000 hectares, Soybean on 29,600 hectares and paddy cultivation on 77,700 hectares. Farmers fear that if water stagnation continues for a longer period, it can do huge damage to these crops.



"In Chhotaudepur district till July 11, sowing was on 81,100 hectares that includes horticulture on 26,600 hectares. Primary estimate is that crops on 20,000 hectares are damaged by the heavy rain," said Krunal Patel, District Agriculture Officer.



He has formed 34 teams to conduct surveys of the entire district, of which 12 teams are dedicated to the Bodeli taluka which is the worst affected. Each team comprises five members. In this district, banana plantation and horticulture crops have been affected.



In Bodeli taluka farmers have suffered huge losses, kalubhai Rathva, a farmer from Bodeli said his banana cultivation was due for harvest, he had planted banana seven acres of land, for which he had invested Rs 20 lakh, his six buffaloes two have died in flood water, now he and his family will survive is big question for him.

"The damage is not only to crops, land erosion is a big issue in Narmada district. Sand has covered hundreds of acres of agricultural land, on which now cultivation will be an issue," said Rajni Vasava from Dediapada Taluka.