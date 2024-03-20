Rain-soaked Kolkata records second-lowest max temp in March in 54 years

Incessant rain since the early hours of Wednesday brought down the maximum temperature in Kolkata by a whopping 13ºC below normal as the meteorological department forecast continued inclement weather in the city until Thursday.

Wednesday's maximum temperature in Kolkata was 21.1ºC, the department said. This is the second lowest maximum temperature recorded in March since 1970. The previous lowest maximum temperature was 20.3ºC recorded on 13 March 2003, the department said.

Districts in north Bengal are likely to continue to receive light to moderate rain, accompanied by gusty wind at one or two places, until Saturday and in south Bengal until Thursday.

The unseasonal rain is the result of a trough from northeast Madhya Pradesh to south Assam with embedded cyclonic circulation over east Bangladesh and strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal. The minimum temperature in the city was five degrees below normal at 18.7ºC, the weather office said.