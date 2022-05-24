Rain, wind & hailstorm bring respite from heatwave in Rajasthan

On Monday, Jaipur witnessed a cloudy sky during the day, and in the evening dusty winds blew whose intensity increased in the night.



According to the Meteorological Department, the wind speed was more than 60 km in Jaipur and surrounding areas.



Torrential rain accompanied by strong wind and hailstorm decreased the temperature in Jobner, while hoardings and trees fell on main roads in many areas of Jaipur.