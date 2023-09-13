Rains raise water levels in Siruvani Dam catchment area; Coimbatore corporation relieved

With the rains in the catchment areas of Siruvani Dam increasing, the Coimbatore corporation administration has heaved a sigh of relief. It is to be noted that Siruvani Dam is the lifeline of Coimbatore Corporation supplying drinking water to the city.

Officials of Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD) stated that as the water level increases in catchment areas, the drinking water supply to Coimbatore corporation would be under control.

A senior official of the Coimbatore Corporation while speaking to IANS said, “We were worried as the water level in Siruvani Dam had touched rock bottom as monsoon in Kerala was weak. But now there are copious rains and this has led to an increase in water level in Siruvani Dam.”