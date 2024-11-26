Rains lash Tamil Nadu as cyclonic storm brews up

Rains lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, 26 November, and the India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall for three more days in the state, starting November 27, when the deep depression is likely to become a cyclonic storm.

Chief minister M.K. Stalin chaired a high-level meeting here at the Secretariat to review the precautionary measures and rushed NDRF and state teams to Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagappatinam and Cuddalore districts.

Chennai and the nearby districts of Chengelpet, Kanchipuram and Tiruvallur, the northern coastal city of Cuddalore and Cauvery delta areas, including Nagapattinam, were among the places that received rainfall, which was mild to moderate in many areas and heavy in a few places.

Due to the rains, heavy traffic congestion was witnessed in many areas in Chennai, including the arterial OMR Road, and traffic flow was affected in several areas as road surfaces disappeared under sheets of water. There were landing delays for seven flights at the airport.

The state-run Aavin dairy, meanwhile, announced it has taken all steps to ensure unhindered milk supply to the people and announced that eight of its parlours in the state capital city would stay open 24x7.