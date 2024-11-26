Rains lash Tamil Nadu as cyclonic storm brews up
A deep depression in the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify by tomorrow, affecting large parts of the state
Rains lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, 26 November, and the India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall for three more days in the state, starting November 27, when the deep depression is likely to become a cyclonic storm.
Chief minister M.K. Stalin chaired a high-level meeting here at the Secretariat to review the precautionary measures and rushed NDRF and state teams to Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagappatinam and Cuddalore districts.
Chennai and the nearby districts of Chengelpet, Kanchipuram and Tiruvallur, the northern coastal city of Cuddalore and Cauvery delta areas, including Nagapattinam, were among the places that received rainfall, which was mild to moderate in many areas and heavy in a few places.
Due to the rains, heavy traffic congestion was witnessed in many areas in Chennai, including the arterial OMR Road, and traffic flow was affected in several areas as road surfaces disappeared under sheets of water. There were landing delays for seven flights at the airport.
The state-run Aavin dairy, meanwhile, announced it has taken all steps to ensure unhindered milk supply to the people and announced that eight of its parlours in the state capital city would stay open 24x7.
Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, following his inspection of several Chennai city areas, advised officials to continue maintenance work to prevent inundation. Work to desilt canals is continuing as part of this drive.
According to the IMD, a depression over the Bay of Bengal formed into a deep depression on Tuesday and it is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm.
The deep depression was about 770 km south–southeast of Chennai and 570 km south–southeast of Nagapattinam when it warned of squalls/gale winds and rough to very rough seas.
In its bulletin, it said: ‘It is very likely to continue to move north–northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm on 27th November. Thereafter, it will continue to move north-northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu coast skirting Sri Lanka coast during subsequent 2 days.’
For Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on 26–27 November. Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely on 28 November and heavy rainfall at isolated places on 29 November as well.
On 27 November, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in some places in the districts of Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Chengelpet and Cuddalore. The authorities therefore declared a holiday for schools and colleges in select regions, including Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai.
Stalin, through video conferencing, reviewed the action plan to tackle the situation.
As a forecast of very heavy rainfall covers the districts of Mayiladuthurai, Villupuram, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Cuddalore, the district collectors and IAS officials tasked with monitoring and coordinating rain-related tasks took part in the meeting with the chief minister.
The collectors apprised the chief minister that an adequate number of relief camps and medical teams was on standby and all other necessary arrangements were in place too. Stalin told the officials that relief centres must be 'ready with all the amenities' and people should be evacuated in advance from low-lying areas.
An official release here said that two NDRF teams have been dispatched to Thanjavur district. For each of the districts of Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagappatinam and Cuddalore, two teams — one from the NDRF and the other from the state — have been dispatched.
Also, in such districts, first responders and volunteers stand ready for deployment. "Already, fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea and a majority of boats have returned to shore," an official said.
Fishermen who have gone out for deep-sea fishing have been warned to move back to the nearest harbours.
The state- and district-level emergency operations centres are functioning 24x7.
Minister for revenue and disaster management K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, chief secretary N. Muruganandam and other top state officials participated in the meeting chaired by the chief minister.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines