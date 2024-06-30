Chennai fishing: Between the city lords and the deep blue sea

"They say the place stinks, looks unclean, is filled with rubbish," says an agitated N. Geetha, pointing to the row of fish boxes and vendors lined up on both sides of the road.

"This rubbish is our wealth; this stench is our livelihood. Where can we leave this and go?" asks the 42-year-old woman.

We are standing at the makeshift Nochikuppam fish market on Loop Road, stretching 2.5 km along the Marina beach. The ‘they’ who want to see vendors gone from here in the name of 'aestheticisation' of the city are the elite lawmakers and civic authorities.

For fisherfolk like Geetha, Nochikuppam is their ooru (village). A place that they have always belonged to, despite the tsunamis and cyclones.

Geetha is preparing her stall early in the morning, before the market gets busy, spraying water on the makeshift table created from a few overturned crates with a plastic board placed on top. She will be at the stall till 2 p.m. Ever since her marriage more than two decades ago, she has been selling fish here.

But a little more than a year ago, on 11 April 2023, she and close to 300 other vendors operating from Loop Road received an eviction notice from the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC). Following an order from the Madras High Court, the GCC was asked to clear the road within a week.

'The Greater Chennai Corporation shall remove every encroachment (fish vendors, stalls, parked vehicles) on the Loop Road by following due process of law. Police shall render assistance to the Corporation to ensure that the entire road portion and pavement is free of encroachment and available for free flow of traffic and free movement of pedestrians,' the court order had stated.

For the fishing community, however, they are the poorvakudi, the original inhabitants. And it is the city that has been steadily encroaching upon land that historically belonged to them.