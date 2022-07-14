Rains to continue in K'taka, memorials at UNESCO heritage site Hampi inundated

Authorities have heaved a sigh of relief as the rainfall has reduced in the Kabini River area. The situation in the bordering district of Belagavi has turned grim with Krishna River and its tributaries Veda Ganga and Doodh Ganga overflowing. The authorities are concerned over heavy rainfall in neighbouring Maharashtra which may lead to floods in Krishna River in Karnataka.



Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated on Wednesday that the heavy rains in the recent past have claimed 32 lives in the state. "5 persons are still missing and more than 300 persons have been evacuated to safe places in the backdrop of landslides and floods," he added. He has also released Rs 500 crore for restoration of crucial infrastructure facilities in the state.