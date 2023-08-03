Raj CM accuses Haryana CM of non-cooperation in Junaid-Nasir murder case

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has attacked the Haryana CM accusing him of not cooperating with his government when its team went to Haryana to nab the murderers of Nasir and Junaid.

"The Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar gives a statement in the media that he will help the Rajasthan Police in every possible way, but when our police went to arrest the accused of the Nasir-Junaid murder case, the Haryana Police did not cooperate, but even registered an FIR against the Rajasthan Police," said the Rajasthan CM on Thursday.

"The Haryana Police is not cooperating with the Rajasthan Police in finding the accused who are absconding.