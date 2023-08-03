Haryana: Mobile internet services restored for 3 hours in Nuh, other places

Mobile internet and SMS services in Nuh and some other places in the state, which were suspended till August 5, have been restored for three hours from 1 pm on Thursday, August 3.



The Internet curbs had been imposed to prevent any disturbance to the peace and public order in the wake of the communal clashes. Besides Nuh, the services were snapped in Faridabad, Palwal and the territorial jurisdiction of sub-division Sohna, Pataudi and Manesar of Gurugram district.



The Haryana government issued the order relaxing internet suspension to facilitate the candidates appearing for the Haryana CET 'Group C exam', which is scheduled later this week so that they can download their admit cards, an official statement said.