Raj Congress govt announces mega sports event

The Rajasthan Congress government announced, on June 18, the launching of a mega sports event which will include the participation of over 50 lakh people in both rural and urban areas.

Supported by the “overwhelming” response to the first edition of the Rajiv Gandhi Rural Olympic Games in August of last year, the government decided to throw the gates open to the urban areas as well. The first edition had witnessed the participation of nearly 30 lakh people.

The Rajiv Gandhi Rural and Urban Olympic Games will begin on International Olympic Day on June 23 and conclude on National Sports Day on August 29, officials said.