Let states set up departments to promote Gandhian Values, suggests Gehlot

Given the prevailing atmosphere of tension, distrust and mutual suspicion in the country, there is an urgent need to pursue Mahatma Gandhi’s message for peace, non-violence and communal harmony, stressed the Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. He was addressing a gathering at the Rajasthan International Centre in Jaipur.

The meeting was hosted by the state government’s directorate of peace and non-violence. The directorate operates under the department of peace and non-violence, the first of its kind anywhere in the country, that was launched in Rajasthan government last year. The department is planning a Gandhi Darshan Museum and a Mahatma Gandhi Institute in the state besides setting up peace and non-violence cells in the districts.

The department hopes to train ‘Gandhi Preraks’ or motivators to take the message of peace and harmony to the people in the villages.