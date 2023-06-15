Let states set up departments to promote Gandhian Values, suggests Gehlot
As some political parties and states continue lionising the Mahatma’s assassin and promoting divisive politics, the need is for states to promote peace and non-violence, said Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
Given the prevailing atmosphere of tension, distrust and mutual suspicion in the country, there is an urgent need to pursue Mahatma Gandhi’s message for peace, non-violence and communal harmony, stressed the Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. He was addressing a gathering at the Rajasthan International Centre in Jaipur.
The meeting was hosted by the state government’s directorate of peace and non-violence. The directorate operates under the department of peace and non-violence, the first of its kind anywhere in the country, that was launched in Rajasthan government last year. The department is planning a Gandhi Darshan Museum and a Mahatma Gandhi Institute in the state besides setting up peace and non-violence cells in the districts.
The department hopes to train ‘Gandhi Preraks’ or motivators to take the message of peace and harmony to the people in the villages.
Asserting that democracy and the Constitution are both threatened today, the chief minister called upon all right-thinking people to come forward to safeguard constitutional values. “We have to come together to protect the Constitution and democracy,” he said.
Gehlot urged the union government and every other state to set up similar departments to promote peace and non-violence.
He recalled that in 2006, under the then Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, a proposal was put before the United Nations Organisation to celebrate October 2 (Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti) as the International Non-Violence Day. The resolution was adopted unanimously by the member nations.
Training camps on Gandhi's philosophy were being organised in Rajasthan at the state, division and district levels through the Gandhi Darshan Samiti to build awareness among the people.
Food and Civil Supplies Minister Shri Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, Directorate of Peace and Non-Violence Director Shri Manish Sharma, Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Governance and Social Sciences Director Prof. B.M. Sharma, Gandhi Shanti Pratishthan Chairman Shri Kumar Prashant, senior journalist Om Thanvi, Gandhian Shri Manoj Thakre, Shri Sawai Singh, Shri Gopal Baheti, Department of Peace and Non-Violence Secretary Shri Naresh Kumar Thakral were also present on the occasion.
