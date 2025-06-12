Raj mastermind, Raja’s killers planned to kill woman, pass her off as Sonam: Police

The killers of Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi had a plan to murder any random woman and burn her body to pass it off as that of his wife Sonam so that she could be in hiding for a few more days until the truth was known, a senior police officer of Meghalaya said in state capital Shillong on Thursday.

The police also found out that Sonam's boyfriend Raj Kushwaha was the mastermind in the murder plot and she the co-conspirator.

On the first day of interrogation of Sonam, her suspected boyfriend Raj and three others, who were arrested in connection with the killing of the Indore-based businessman, also revealed that she fled from Meghalaya in a burqa and reached the Madhya Pradesh city using various modes of transport like taxis, buses and trains.

The conspiracy to eliminate Raja was hatched in Indore, shortly before his wedding with Sonam on 11 May, and the mastermind was Kushwaha while Sonam had agreed to the plot, East Khasi Hills district superintendent of police Vivek Syiem told PTI.

A few days after the wedding, Raja (29) and Sonam (24) came to picturesque Sohra in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district and went missing on 23 May. His body was found in a gorge near Weisawdong Falls on 2 June, while a search continued for Sonam.

She emerged in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, around 1,200 km away, in the early hours of 9 June and surrendered. Police have also arrested her boyfriend Kushwaha and three others — Vishal, Akash and Anand — who until now were suspected to have been contract killers.