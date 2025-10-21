96 lakh fake voters in Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) backs Raj Thackeray’s claim

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has raised serious concerns over the integrity of voter lists ahead of the state’s local body elections, claiming that 96 lakh (9.6 million) fake voters have been added. He urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) not to conduct elections in Maharashtra until the issue is addressed.

Addressing party workers on 19 October, Sunday, Thackeray described the alleged addition of bogus voters as “an insult to the voters of Maharashtra and the country”. He called on group presidents, branch presidents and election list heads to go door to door to verify the voter lists.

Backing Thackeray’s claims, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut announced that opposition parties will hold a protest march against the alleged irregularities on 1 November.

“We have never said that we will not contest the BMC election. We only said that first, the voter list should be corrected,” Raut said, highlighting the figure of 9.6 million bogus voters cited by Thackeray.

Raut further confirmed plans for a meeting with election officials, led by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, along with Raj Thackeray and NCP-SCP leader Sharad Pawar, to discuss discrepancies in the voter list.