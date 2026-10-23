Raj Thackeray questions Rs 5,000 drought relief, announces post-Diwali tour

Raj Thackeray questions whether Rs 5,000 in initial assistance will adequately help Maharashtra’s drought-hit farmers

The MNS chief announces a statewide tour after Diwali to assess conditions in affected talukas

He also questions the origin and authenticity of an audio clip released by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Friday criticised the state government’s announcement of Rs 5,000 in initial assistance for drought-affected farmers, questioning its adequacy ahead of Diwali.

Speaking to reporters after meeting party workers, Thackeray announced that he would undertake a statewide tour after the festival to assess conditions in drought-hit talukas.

“What will happen in Rs 5,000?” he asked.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announced last week that the initial assistance would be transferred directly into farmers’ bank accounts before Diwali. The government has declared drought in 305 of Maharashtra’s 358 talukas, covering approximately 85 per cent of them.

Thackeray said the government had failed to put lasting measures in place to address water scarcity. He claimed that several regions were struggling to secure even drinking water and warned of serious food and water shortages in the coming days.