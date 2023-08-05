Rajasthan a 50-district state now with addition of 19 new districts

The Rajasthan government on Friday approved the notification of 19 new districts during a cabinet meeting. The state will now have 50 districts.

Jaipur and Jodhpur districts have also been divided into two and the new districts are Jaipur Rural and Jodhpur Rural.

The notification of these districts has been approved in the cabinet meeting.

Their Municipal Corporation area has been included in Jaipur-Jodhpur and Tehsils outside it in Jaipur-Jodhpur Rural.