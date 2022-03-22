Rajasthan all set for Old Pension Scheme: No more 10% deduction from govt employees' basic salary

Around 5.50 lakh employees under the New Pension Scheme will now get said the benefit. Chief Minister Gehlot also made an announcement of Rs 20,000 pension for players above 40 years and said a Women's Cooperative Bank will be opened in Jaipur which will provide loans to women. Initially, the government will give a fund of Rs 250 crore to this bank.



Other announcements made by the chief minister include formation of the Food Safety Directorate, implementation of the girl child distance education scheme, formation of the E-Library for classes 9 to 12 at a cost of 50 crore, 5 crore to be spent on the Directorate of Peace and Non-Violence, Khadi Workers Economic Incentive Scheme to be implemented, two time milk distribution for school kids under mid day scheme, among others.



Gehlot said that the budget will be brought to the ground and announcements will be implemented.