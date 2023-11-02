Rajasthan anti-corruption bureau arrests ED officer on bribery charge

In what is being seen as a counter-offensive launched by the Ashok Gehlot government against the misuse of the Central agencies, investigative Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday arrested an Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer posted in Imphal, Manipur, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15 lakh. His associate was also arrested by the bureau, officials said.

News agency PTI reported that the accused officer was allegedly demanding Rs 17 lakh in lieu of settling the case against a complainant in a chit fund case.

According to a statement by the bureau, those arrested are Naval Kishore Meena, enforcement officer of the ED in Imphal, and his local associate Babulal Meena.