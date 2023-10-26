Rajasthan polls: Pilot attacks BJP, defends Ashok Gehlot's son after ED raids
We will fight this election with strength and win, said the former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan
Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Thursday condemned the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids at the residence of Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasara, stating that the raids show the BJP’s nervousness.
Addressing media at Congress headquarters in Delhi, Pilot, who has had his differences with Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot in the past, also defended Gehlot’s son Vaibhav Gehlot, who was summoned by the ED for questioning in a 12-year-old case.
"The summons given to the chief minister's son Vaibhav Gehlot is for a 12-year-old case. Everyone understands what the thinking could be behind suddenly sending summons after the announcement of election dates," Pilot said.
The ED’s move has triggered sharp reactions from other Congress leaders, who have dubbed the agency as "an extension of the BJP".
Earlier in the day, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge attacked the BJP, claiming that as elections approach, agencies such as ED, CBI, and IT become the real panna pramukhs of the BJP.
Saying that the whole country is watching what the BJP has been doing in Rajasthan through Central agencies, Pilot added, “Congress leaders and workers do not need to fear anyone. We will fight this election with strength and win.”
Questioning the timing and intent of the raids, the Congress leader said that “if the BJP becomes politically weak, it will misuse investigating agencies to create fear among people.”
Earlier this month, the ED had conducted similar search operations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and as per ED officials, various incriminating documents, copies of sale deeds of various properties, electronic devices and cash amounting to Rs 24 lakh were seized during the last raid.
Meanwhile, Dotasra said the raids are underway and he is “cooperating with them [ED] as and when required”.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines