Rajasthan polls: Pilot attacks BJP, defends Ashok Gehlot's son after ED raids

Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Thursday condemned the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids at the residence of Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasara, stating that the raids show the BJP’s nervousness.

Addressing media at Congress headquarters in Delhi, Pilot, who has had his differences with Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot in the past, also defended Gehlot’s son Vaibhav Gehlot, who was summoned by the ED for questioning in a 12-year-old case.

"The summons given to the chief minister's son Vaibhav Gehlot is for a 12-year-old case. Everyone understands what the thinking could be behind suddenly sending summons after the announcement of election dates," Pilot said.