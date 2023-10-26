Rajasthan: Congress slams BJP for ED raids, agencies are 'panna pramukh', says Kharge

A month before Congress-ruled Rajasthan goes to polls, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday carried out searches at 11 locations linked to Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and Independent MLA Om Prakash Hudla in the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) paper leak case.

Searches were underway (until the time of publishing this report) in Jaipur, Dausa and Sikar, including the residential premises of both Congress leaders. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot has also been summoned for questioning.

Strongly criticising the BJP for misusing national investigative agencies in election season as its "arms", Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wrote on X, "As election approaches, the ED, CBI and IT become panna pramukhs for the BJP. In view of its definite defeat in Rajasthan, the Bharatiya Janata Party has used its last bet."

Loosely speaking, a panna pramukh is a grassroots party worker entrusted with last-mile voter mobilisation, used by the BJP in various states in the buildup to important elections.

"After Chhattisgarh, the ED has also begun taking action against Congress leaders in Rajasthan for the assembly election campaign. Dictatorship of the Modi government is dangerous for democracy. We will continue to fight against the misuse of agencies, and people will give a firm answer to the BJP," Kharge added.