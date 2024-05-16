Rajasthan: Anti-encroachment drive faces resistance by villagers in Jalore
Congress Lok Sabha candidate Vaibhav Gehlot says 440 houses demolished though families have been "living there for years"
A team of district administration and police faced resistance by villagers, including women, during an anti-encroachment drive in Odwada village of Rajasthan's Jalore district.
Additional policemen were deployed in the area to maintain law and order. Later, the villagers were removed from the spot and the drive was carried out.
Jalore SP Gyan Chandra Yadav said the action was taken as per the high court's direction to remove encroachment, including houses, from the land.
"When the team went to the land, villagers protested. They did not let the team enter the village. They blocked the road. Additional policemen were deployed to control the situation after which the anti-encroachment drive started with the help of JCB machines," he said.
State Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra attacked the BJP government over the action. "Destroyed houses, crying families, brutality against women and the cruel face of the police in Odwada, Jalore. Welcome to BJP's new Rajasthan. Shameful!" he posted on X.
Congress leader Vaibhav Gehlot, son of former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, who is contesting the ongoing Lok Sabha election from Jalore as the Congress candidate, said 440 houses were being demolished as part of the anti-encroachment drive even though families have been "living there for years".
"The administration is citing the high court order, but these houses were saved through effective advocacy during the Congress government. I believe that owing to a lack of effective advocacy, the high court's decision would have gone against the villagers," he said.
"I have also spoken to the Jalore collector, requested him to think sensitively and file an appeal in favour of these poor people against the decision of the high court, and help in providing justice to the common people by stopping this action until we have the decision of the Supreme Court. I am also taking legal opinion to help the villagers in this matter," he said in a post on X.
