Rajasthan: Anti-encroachment drive faces resistance by villagers in Jalore

A team of district administration and police faced resistance by villagers, including women, during an anti-encroachment drive in Odwada village of Rajasthan's Jalore district.

Additional policemen were deployed in the area to maintain law and order. Later, the villagers were removed from the spot and the drive was carried out.

Jalore SP Gyan Chandra Yadav said the action was taken as per the high court's direction to remove encroachment, including houses, from the land.

"When the team went to the land, villagers protested. They did not let the team enter the village. They blocked the road. Additional policemen were deployed to control the situation after which the anti-encroachment drive started with the help of JCB machines," he said.