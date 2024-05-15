Rajasthan: Govt-run English-medium schools may soon become history

From the very outset of its tenure beginning December 2023, Rajasthan's BJP government led by chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has appeared hell-bent on either reversing all projects launched by the previous Congress government under Ashok Gehlot, or rechristening them. And one of the most recent steps in this direction is the possible closure of English-medium schools approved by the previous government, or their conversion into Hindi-medium ones.

As part of a series of special programmes to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in 2019, the then Congress government had decided to open Mahatma Gandhi Rajkiya Vidyalaya (English medium) from classes 1 to 12.

Today, there are 3,737 English-medium schools under the umbrella of the Mahatma Gandhi English-medium schools initiative. Apart from this, 1,463 new English-medium schools have also been proposed. But apparently unmindful of the very large number of applications for admission into the government-run English-medium schools, the state government seems determined to convert them into Hindi-medium schools instead.

In state capital Jaipur, various Mahatma Gandhi English-medium schools see between 16 and 34 candidates apply for a single seat. Needless to add, lower-income group families unable to send their children to private English-medium schools have made a beeline for the government-run schools.

"In Sanganer (the Assembly segment of the chief minister), there is a Mahatma Gandhi school in the Mansarovar area with a capacity intake of 54 in each class, but the school has received 1,880 applications. This shows how desperate people are to get their children admitted," Hanuman Bagra, a transport operator and BJP worker, said.