Rajasthan by-polls: Rebels add to the BJP’s woes

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s challenge in the Rajasthan assembly by-polls is to claw back the ground lost in the Lok Sabha elections, when it lost 11 of the 25 seats it earlier held.

However, internal differences, the lacklustre performance of the state government and the waning appeal of PM Narendra Modi have made its task more difficult. High inflation, unemployment and promises made during the Lok Sabha campaign that remain unfulfilled are some of the factors that have added to the challenge.

The by-elections on 13 November, Wednesday, are being seen as a referendum on the performance of the BJP government led by Bhajan Lal Sharma.

The state government is widely perceived as weak, as being controlled by bureaucrats and BJP leaders and ministers in New Delhi.

State Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra, spearheading the party’s campaign in the absence of Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, both of whom are busy campaigning in Maharashtra, rubs it in at every campaign rally and gathering.

“The BJP should know that here we elect the sarpanch and other panchayat office-bearers, and here is the party with a difference that appointed the chief minister by reading out his name from a parchi, a slip of paper,” he says at election meetings.

Dotasra also reminds people of the promises made by prime minister Modi and asks if any of those promises have been fulfilled. “What have you received in the last 10 months? Why should you vote for the BJP again?” is his refrain.

The Congress leader is confident that far from recovering from the Lok Sabha setback, the BJP will lose more ground in the by-elections — which may make no difference to the government, since the party enjoys a convincing majority in the assembly, but will nevertheless deal the saffron brigade a psychological blow with pan-India reverberations.