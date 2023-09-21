Rajasthan cabinet approves new rates for land allotment to social institutions

Rajasthan cabinet on Wednesday approved 63 proposals, including those regarding land allotment to more than 200 social institutions and giving government jobs to children orphaned due to the coronavirus pandemic when they attain adulthood.

The cabinet also decided to give government jobs to two youths for their role in the arrest of the main accused in the Kanhaiyalal murder case, besides increasing promotion opportunities for government employees and removing salary discrepancies, a statement issued after the meeting said.

The cabinet meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence.

As per the statement, the cabinet decided to allot land at concessional rates to more than 200 social institutions for educational upliftment and for improvement in hostels, old age homes, community centres, among others.