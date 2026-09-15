Rajasthan civic poll shakes up political landscape: CPI(M) makes history, Independents soar, BJP stumbles

The CPI(M) made history in Rajasthan by winning the municipal election in Nokha in Bikaner district to become the first communist party to win a majority in a civic poll in Rajasthan. Results of the two-phase elections were announced on Monday, 14 September, in which the party won 29 of the 45 wards in Nokha. “The die is cast and we will utilise this opportunity to demonstrate how to govern fairly and distribute resources equitably,” said CPI(M) Member of Parliament from Sikar Amra Ram. Nokha, he hoped, would be a model municipality and pioneer a model of grassroot development.

The CPI(M) victory, the one per cent difference between the vote-share of the BJP and the Congress and the astonishing victory of independent candidates who polled 27.47 per cent of the votes—the highest ever by independent candidates—go to show how shaky the BJP is in the state. While BJP has been celebrating its ‘victory’ in the civic polls, the facts on the ground tell a different story.