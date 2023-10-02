Rajasthan CM Gehlot: Centre will have to implement old pension scheme

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday, 2 October, said the Centre will have to implement the Old Pension Scheme for employees across the country as done by his government in the state.

Sharing the video of a protest held in Delhi on Sunday, 1 October, demanding the implementation of Old Pension Scheme (OPS), Gehlot wrote on X, “OPS was implemented for the first time in Rajasthan on humanitarian ground. CAG, National Human Rights Commission and other judicial institutions have raised questions over NPS (New Pension Scheme).” Gehlot also said it is ironical that the Army, the Navy and the Air Force have benefits of OPS whereas personnel of paramilitary forces including BSF, CISF, and CRPF are covered under the NPS. “Why this discrimination among the units involved in the security of the country?” he said.

He claimed that in the interest of social security and employees, the Central government will have to implement the OPS. Later, talking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme organized on Gandhi Jayanti, Gehlot said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should guarantee that the Centre will also implement the schemes of the Rajasthan government.