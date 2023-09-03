Rajasthan CM Gehlot says efforts to be made to set up fast-track courts

Apart from sending proposals to the Centre about setting up fast-track courts to provide speedy justice, the Rajasthan government will make efforts to set up these courts at the state level in consultation with the high court, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said.



He described protests with bodies as "inappropriate" and said such agitations not only create legal hurdles in the investigation but are also insensitive towards the victims.



Gehlot on Saturday held a review meeting on law and order at his residence.



He said since police started the process of registering the records of miscreants at police stations, crimes have come down and there is a sense of security among women and their parents.



Speedy justice has been ensured in cases of serious crimes, Gehlot said.



The veteran Congress leader praised the prompt action taken by the police to immediately arrest the accused in incidents, including the Dhariyavad and the Kuchaman cases.