Rajasthan Cong seeks NIA probe into BJP's alleged links with terrorists

Dotasra also commented on BJP leaders visiting Udaipur after their return from their Hyderabad meeting.



He said, "Bharatiya Janata Party has no concern with the public. There is a blind race going on among them in which they just have to become the chief ministerial candidate, so they have neither any feelings left in them nor do they have any vision for the state. This is the reason why BJP leader is going to Kanhaiya Lal's house after 7 days of incident enjoying their Hyderabad tour. CM cancelled his Jodhpur tour and reached Udaipur; DG, CS, ACS Home and I myself went to Udaipur with CM Saheb but no BJP leader reached."



"Gulabchand Kataria is a local MLA and Leader of Opposition, it was his responsibility to stay in Udaipur in such a crisis and help the government in controlling the situation, but he went to Hyderabad the very next day after the June 28 incident," he commented.