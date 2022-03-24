Rajasthan: Dalit man forced to rub nose in temple in Alwar for criticising Hindu gods, 7 arrested

A Dalit man was allegedly forced to rub his nose on a platform inside a temple in Rajasthan's Alwar district after he made derogatory remarks about Hindu deities in an exchange on social media on the controversial film 'The Kashmir Files', police said on Wednesday.

An FIR was registered against 11 people on Tuesday night under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Scheduled Castes and Schedule Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and seven accused have been arrested, police said.

The incident occurred under Behror Police Station on Monday. A video of the same went viral in which the victim, Rajesh Kumar Meghwal, is purportedly seen rubbing his nose in a temple under pressure from people present there.