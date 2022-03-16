Tenkasi tense on 30th anniv of four Dalits murdered by upper caste men

Prohibitory orders have been slapped in the area to prevent people and leaders of the Dalit communities from reaching the place and paying tributes to the youths. More than 1,000 policemen are deployed at the village and near the borders of the Tenkasi district at Thoothukudi district's Kazhugamalai and Tirunelveli's Vanikkonthal.



Tenkasi Superintendent of Police, Krishnaraj while speaking to IANS said: "We have arrested some leaders of some Dalit organisations who attempted to reach the village despite the prohibitory orders and we will take strong measures to maintain the law and order situation of the area."



VCK leader and party Vice-President Vanni Arasu and his party members were among the arrested. Movie director and leader of Tamil Perasu Katchi, another Dalit outfit, Gowthaman was arrested on his arrival at Thoothukudi airport to reach Tenkasi and to pay respects to the four Dalit youths.