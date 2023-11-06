Rajasthan elections: Cong releases 7th list of 21 candidates

The Congress on Sunday, 5 November released its seventh list of 21 candidates for the 25 November Rajasthan assembly polls, fielding state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal from the Kota North seat.

Seven sitting MLAs, including two ministers, didn't get tickets. Four sitting MLAs have been renominated.

With this, the Congress has announced its candidates for 199 seats, out of a total of 200, while leaving one seat -- Bharatpur -- for the Rashtriya Lok Dal. The last date for submission of the nomination papers is today, November 6.

The party didn't give a ticket to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's confidant Dharmendra Rathore.

In the fresh list, seven sitting MLAs didn't make the list. They are Jitendra Singh, Parasram Mordia, Lalchand Kataria, Girraj Malinga, Prithviraj, Hemaram Choudhary and Ramnarain Meena.

Lalchand Kataria and Hemaram Choudhary are ministers in the Gehlot government. Choudhary, close to former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, had already expressed his desire to not contest elections.

In his place, the party has declared Col Sonaram Choudhary (retd), who returned to the Congress fold from BJP barely a few hours before the release of the list, as its candidate from Gudha Malani.