Rajasthan final voter list out; highest deletions in Ashok Gehlot’s Sardarpura seat
Over 51,000 names removed in former chief minister’s constituency as state electoral roll crosses 5.15 crore voters
The final electoral roll for Rajasthan was published on Saturday after the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-2026 exercise across 199 Assembly constituencies, with Jodhpur district reporting the highest number of deletions in the Sardarpura seat represented by senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.
In Jodhpur, District Collector and Magistrate Gaurav Agarwal released the updated voter data. Figures show that 51,071 names were struck off the rolls in Sardarpura — the highest among the district’s constituencies. In contrast, the fewest deletions were recorded in Osian, represented by BJP leader Bhairaram Chaudhary, where 7,512 names were removed.
Other constituencies in Jodhpur that witnessed significant deletions include Sursagar (43,554), Jodhpur City (39,459), Luni (29,866), Bilara (11,873), Bhopalgarh (11,778) and Shergarh (8,328).
Following the revision exercise, Jodhpur district now has 20,97,971 registered voters. The SIR process led to the removal of 20,03,381 names from the draft rolls.
Post-revision figures show the electorate in Shergarh stands at 2,78,704, Osian at 2,68,474, Bhopalgarh at 3,01,728, Sardarpura at 2,18,503, Jodhpur City at 1,64,863, Sursagar at 2,58,913, Luni at 3,21,592 and Bilara at 2,85,194.
Luni now has the highest number of voters in the district, with 1,69,197 men and 1,52,394 women on the rolls. Jodhpur City has the lowest electorate, comprising 83,664 men and 81,193 women.
Officials said that electors who wish to challenge entries in the final list may file an appeal with the District Collector’s office within 15 days. A further appeal can be made to the Chief Electoral Officer of Rajasthan within 30 days if required.
Statewide, the publication of the final roll brings Rajasthan’s total electorate to 5,15,19,929 voters, including 2,69,57,881 men, 2,45,61,486 women and 562 third-gender electors.
Compared with the draft roll, the final list reflects a net increase of 10,48,605 voters — a rise of 2.08 per cent. Jaipur, Phalodi, Bharatpur, Sirohi and Bundi districts recorded the sharpest growth in voter numbers during the revision exercise.
With IANS input