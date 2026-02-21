Rajasthan final voter list out; highest deletions in Ashok Gehlot’s Sardarpura seat

The final electoral roll for Rajasthan was published on Saturday after the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-2026 exercise across 199 Assembly constituencies, with Jodhpur district reporting the highest number of deletions in the Sardarpura seat represented by senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

In Jodhpur, District Collector and Magistrate Gaurav Agarwal released the updated voter data. Figures show that 51,071 names were struck off the rolls in Sardarpura — the highest among the district’s constituencies. In contrast, the fewest deletions were recorded in Osian, represented by BJP leader Bhairaram Chaudhary, where 7,512 names were removed.

Other constituencies in Jodhpur that witnessed significant deletions include Sursagar (43,554), Jodhpur City (39,459), Luni (29,866), Bilara (11,873), Bhopalgarh (11,778) and Shergarh (8,328).

Following the revision exercise, Jodhpur district now has 20,97,971 registered voters. The SIR process led to the removal of 20,03,381 names from the draft rolls.

Post-revision figures show the electorate in Shergarh stands at 2,78,704, Osian at 2,68,474, Bhopalgarh at 3,01,728, Sardarpura at 2,18,503, Jodhpur City at 1,64,863, Sursagar at 2,58,913, Luni at 3,21,592 and Bilara at 2,85,194.