Rajasthan government approves financial assistance for Khadi workers

Under the scheme, Khadi thread makers and weavers of the state will be provided "additional" incentive per gundi or per square meter in addition to the rates fixed by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC).



Apart from this, workers engaged in Khadi organisations and societies will also be able to get incentive per square meter on the items produced by such organisations and societies. An expenditure of Rs 36 lakh will be incurred for the manufacture of software, computer operators and other works including data entry.