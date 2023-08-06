Rajasthan govt approves Rs 177 crore to boost irrigation system in Dholpur

Rajasthan government Sunday approved a financial proposal of over Rs 177 crore for strengthening the irrigation system in Dholpur disrict.

With this approval by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, water will now be available for micro-irrigation of 28,800 hectares of canal area in Dholpur, Rajkheda and Sepau, an official statement issued here said.

This initiative, to be launched at a project cost of Rs 177.04 crore under the Dholpur Community Lift Irrigation Scheme, will benefit nearly 15,000 farmers in the region, the statement said.