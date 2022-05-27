Rajasthan govt to issue 'Entitlement Certificate' to tourism & hospitality units for availing industry status

In the financial budget for 2022-2023, the state government had announced that the tourism and hospitality sector can now avail the benefits under the industrial norms. As per the norms, the government tariff and other levies will be as for industries.



For the "Entitlement Certificate", the category of units listed in the Rajasthan Tourism Unit Policy 2015 are eligible for application. Other categories which are eligible for application are - the proposed units of Rajasthan Rural Tourism Policy; units that have availed benefits under the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS); units that have availed benefits under the Mukhyamantri Laghu Udyog Protsahan Yojana (MLUPY); units of Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC) and Rajasthan State Hotel Corporation; and all the museums that comes under the Centre and state government within the state.