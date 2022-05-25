Rajasthan govt to set up 'Luv-Kush Vatikayen' in all districts
In an endeavour to promote eco-tourism in Rajasthan, 'Luv-Kush Vatikayen' will be created in each district, said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here while addressing a review meeting of forest department at his residence.
Making the announcement here late Tuesday night, Gehlot said, "Rs 2 crore shall be spent in each district for the establishment of these gardens."
Addressing the officials, he said, "Such a model needs to be created where students can learn more about the environment and wildlife conservation."
He also pitched for the need to extend the scope of medicinal plants distribution scheme in Rajasthan.
