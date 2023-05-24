Rajasthan govt to open 70 new sub-health centres across state

The Rajasthan government will open 70 new sub-health centres (SHCs) across the state to strengthen health services infrastructure, according to an official statement.



Eleven SHCs will be opened in Sikar, nine in Nagaur, six each in Alwar and Karauli, five in Sawai Madhopur, four each in Bhilwara and Tonk, three each in Jaipur, Churu and Rajsamand, two each in Chittorgarh, Dausa, Jalore, Jhunjhunu, Kota and Udaipur, and one SHC each in Ajmer, Baran, Bharatpur and Pali, it said



Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal for the project, it said and added that a woman health worker will be posted at each of these SHCs.



In his Budget speech, Gehlot had announced that SHCs will be opened in the state in a phased manner.