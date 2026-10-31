The strange case of a Rajasthan IAS officer and his IPS wife

IAS-IPS couple accused of buying 44 villas in a year or so in Udaipur and Alwar. Each villa is valued at Rs 1 crore or more but the duo paid a paltry Rs 6.15 crore for all 44

The couple allegedly leased the villas back to the seller on the same day, ensuring a handsome rental income from the properties

The duo are allegedly friends with promoters of the Jaipur-based company engaged in hospitality and real estate

Mounting pressure has forced the Rajasthan government to place both husband and wife — senior IAS officer Shikhar Agarwal and IPS officer Prashakha Mathur — on a panel awaiting postings. For a serving couple to be kept on awaiting posting orders (APO) at the same time is rare. An APO for officers in the ranks of additional chief secretary and additional director-general of police rarer still.

Allegations against both officers have been referred to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for investigation. Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot, Govind Dotasra and Tika Ram Jully have demanded that the case be handed over to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

While Agarwal is in the United States and could not be contacted for his version, a section of the media in Jaipur claimed to have been briefed by him that he and his wife had declared their property details and transactions in their income tax returns and other statutory disclosures. They reportedly denied any wrongdoing or corruption on their part.