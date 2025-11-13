Rajasthan imposes 3-km public movement ban near India-Pak border

In the wake of the recent Delhi blast, Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district administration has issued strict security measures along the India-Pakistan border, banning public movement within a 3-kilometre radius for the next two months.

The restrictive order, issued by district collector Dr. Manju, is effective daily from 7 pm to 6 am during this period. The directive states that no individual can enter the border zone without prior permission.

For added security, the use of brightly lit devices and loud noise-producing equipment is prohibited. Farmers in the border area will now be allowed to carry out agricultural work only with authorisation from the relevant border post officials. Violating the order, including farming or any other activity within the restricted zone, may lead to strict action.