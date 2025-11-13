Rajasthan imposes 3-km public movement ban near India-Pak border
Administration says measures target national security, preventing infiltration, smuggling, and illegal activities
In the wake of the recent Delhi blast, Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district administration has issued strict security measures along the India-Pakistan border, banning public movement within a 3-kilometre radius for the next two months.
The restrictive order, issued by district collector Dr. Manju, is effective daily from 7 pm to 6 am during this period. The directive states that no individual can enter the border zone without prior permission.
For added security, the use of brightly lit devices and loud noise-producing equipment is prohibited. Farmers in the border area will now be allowed to carry out agricultural work only with authorisation from the relevant border post officials. Violating the order, including farming or any other activity within the restricted zone, may lead to strict action.
The administration said these measures are aimed at national security, to curb cross-border infiltration, smuggling, and other anti-social activities. Authorities cited a rise in drone-borne contraband and weapons from Pakistan in recent years. Since 2021, over 60 drone smuggling cases have been reported, 56 linked to Sri Ganganagar and 4 to Bikaner.
In a related development, weapons recovered from three ISIS-linked terrorists recently arrested by the Gujarat ATS were traced to Hanumangarh district in Rajasthan. Investigations revealed that these weapons were smuggled via drones from Pakistan and were intended for attacks across multiple locations in India.
Security agencies have indicated that any suspicious activity near the border will now be closely monitored, with heightened vigilance across Rajasthan, which shares a 1,070-kilometre frontier with Pakistan. Special surveillance measures are in place in Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, and Barmer.
Officials stressed that the decision balances national security concerns with the need for lawful civilian activity, and urged residents to comply strictly with the restrictions.
With IANS inputs
