Rajasthan infant on ventilator after mother forces her to drink acid
Eight-month-old girl fighting for life in Bhiwadi; police probe motive behind shocking incident
An eight-month-old girl is battling for life after her mother allegedly forced her to consume acid at their residence in Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi area of Khairthal-Tijara district, police said on Tuesday.
The infant remains on ventilator support in a private hospital and is reported to be in a critical condition after suffering severe internal injuries. Doctors are closely monitoring her condition as she continues to undergo intensive treatment.
According to investigators, the incident occurred on Monday when the child was alone at home with her mother. The infant’s father, Mohit, had reportedly left for work and was not present when the alleged incident took place.
Police said the woman is accused of making the child drink acid, though the exact sequence of events is still being verified. Authorities have not yet established a motive and are examining all possible angles as part of the investigation.
Family members reportedly became aware of the incident after the child’s health rapidly deteriorated. The infant was initially rushed to a government hospital in Bhiwadi, where doctors provided emergency treatment. Given the seriousness of her condition, she was later shifted to a private medical facility for specialised care.
Police begin inquiry
Assistant Sub-Inspector Ved Prakash said police received information about the case from the hospital and immediately began preliminary inquiries.
“The father has initially accused his wife of forcing acid on his daughter. The infant is on ventilator support,” the officer said.
Police teams have spoken to family members and are collecting details regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident. Investigators are also trying to determine how the acid was obtained and whether there were any domestic issues or other factors that may have led to the alleged act.
Officials said statements of relatives and neighbours are being recorded as part of the probe. A formal case will be registered and further legal action initiated after the receipt of a written complaint from the family.
The incident has shocked local residents, while doctors continue efforts to save the infant’s life. Authorities said the investigation would proceed based on medical reports, witness statements and evidence collected from the scene.