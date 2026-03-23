UP: Woman in Ballia private hospital dies during surgery; 5 doctors booked for murder

A 24-year-old woman died during a surgical procedure at a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, following which police registered a case of murder against five doctors based on a complaint by her family.

The incident occurred on Sunday at a private facility in the Kotwali area. The deceased, identified as Anisha Rai from Devkali village, was undergoing treatment for kidney stones when she allegedly died due to excessive bleeding, police said.

Protest by family, officials intervene

Following the incident, relatives staged a protest outside the hospital, alleging medical negligence and demanding strict action, including sealing of the facility.

Senior administrative and police officials, including Additional District Magistrate Anil Kumar and Additional Superintendent of Police Kripa Shankar, reached the spot and pacified the protesters after assuring legal action.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.