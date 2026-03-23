UP: Woman in Ballia private hospital dies during surgery; 5 doctors booked for murder
Family alleges negligence, wrong procedure; police launch probe
A 24-year-old woman died during a surgical procedure at a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, following which police registered a case of murder against five doctors based on a complaint by her family.
The incident occurred on Sunday at a private facility in the Kotwali area. The deceased, identified as Anisha Rai from Devkali village, was undergoing treatment for kidney stones when she allegedly died due to excessive bleeding, police said.
Protest by family, officials intervene
Following the incident, relatives staged a protest outside the hospital, alleging medical negligence and demanding strict action, including sealing of the facility.
Senior administrative and police officials, including Additional District Magistrate Anil Kumar and Additional Superintendent of Police Kripa Shankar, reached the spot and pacified the protesters after assuring legal action.
The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.
FIR filed on husband’s complaint
Based on a complaint filed by the woman’s husband, Shivanshu Rai, police registered a case against five doctors — Jyotsna Singh, Apoorva Singh, Deepak Singh, Sanjay Singh and Rohan Gupta — under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on charges of murder.
According to the FIR, the complainant alleged that his wife was admitted around 2 pm for a kidney stone procedure and the hospital charged Rs 1 lakh.
He claimed the doctors had assured a laser-based surgery but instead carried out a major abdominal operation, which allegedly led to her death.
The FIR further alleged that hospital staff advised shifting the patient to Lucknow after the incident, which the complainant claimed was an attempt to conceal what had happened.
Police said efforts are underway to arrest the accused doctors.
Investigation underway
Station House Officer Kshitij Tripathi said further investigation is in progress.
Authorities have not yet commented on the medical aspects of the case, while the allegations made by the family are yet to be independently verified.
Cases of alleged medical negligence often lead to criminal complaints, though legal determination depends on medical evidence, including post-mortem findings and expert opinion.
Police said further action will be taken based on the investigation and medical reports.