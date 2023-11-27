Rajasthan polls: Polling sees over 80% turnout in six districts

Election Commission officials have said that six districts of Rajasthan witnessed more than 80% voter turnout in the Assembly elections on Saturday.

More than 80% voter turnout was recorded in Banswara, Jaisalmer, Chittorgarh, Hanumangarh, Jhalawar and Pratapgarh districts of the state, poll officials said.

Banswara district recorded 83 per cent voting, Chittorgarh (80.41), Hanumangarh (82.52) and Jaisalmer registered 82.32 per cent turnout.

The Kushalgarh assembly constituency of Banswara remained on top with the highest 88.13 per cent voting in the state.

Pokaran assembly constituency is in second place with 87.79 per cent, followed by Tijara (86.11), Nimbahera (85.58 ), Ghatol (85.35), Bari (84.22), and Manoharthana (84.12).