Rajasthan postpones RAS mains exam, announces review of Gehlot govt's decisions in its last six months

Many significant decisions were taken in the first cabinet meeting of the Bhajanlal government on Thursday, 18 January, which include the decision to extend the date of the main examination of the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) and to review the decisions taken by the Ashok Gehlot government in its last six months.

The main examination of the RAS was to be held on 27-28 January.

The candidates are on strike outside Rajasthan University for a long time demanding an extension of the date.

Recently, education minister Madan Dilawar and agriculture minister Dr. Kirori Lal Meena came to meet them. They promised to convey the demands of the candidates to the chief minister.

A committee has been formed to review the work of the Gehlot government, which will submit its report in three months. Meanwhile, minister Kirori Lal Meena said that there will be no public holiday on 22 January as there was no such discussion in the cabinet regarding a holiday on the day of Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishthan. Before the meeting which lasted for about an hour, there were prayers and chants in the chief minister's office. After this, tilak was applied to the chief minister, deputy chief minister and all the ministers.

In the matter of reviewing the policy decisions taken in the last six months of the Gehlot government, the report will be submitted after investigation in the next three months. The cabinet once again approved the pension for MISA prisoners. The Bhajanlal cabinet has also approved the 100-day action plan of all departments. believing that with this the departmental work can be completed on time.