Rajasthan restricts entry, filming in govt schools as CJP plans inspection drive

The Rajasthan government on Sunday restricted unauthorised entry, photography and videography in state-run schools, hours after Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convener Ashutosh Ranka announced plans to inspect dilapidated school buildings across several districts.

The Indian Express reported that the Secondary Education Department said the directions were intended to protect students’ privacy, dignity and safety in accordance with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights’ school safety guidelines.

Earlier in the day, Ranka said he had received requests to inspect schools in Jaipur, Ajmer, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Dholpur, Bharatpur, Kota, Barmer and Hanumangarh, where he alleged, the authorities had not responded to demands for repairs.

He announced that he would visit these places over the next few days as part of the CJP’s School Thik Karo campaign. Ranka also asked people to alert him and the organisation about poorly maintained schools in their cities and villages if the administration had failed to address their complaints.

In its circular, the education department said the state acted in loco parentis and therefore had a special responsibility to safeguard the well-being and welfare of children studying in government schools. It added that schools must provide a secure and child-friendly environment while protecting pupils from exploitation and infringements of privacy.

Under the new directions, no outsider, other than an authorised government official, may enter a school without the prior approval of its principal or institutional head. All visitors must record their details in a register before entering the premises.

Visitors will not be permitted to enter classrooms, laboratories, libraries, hostels, playgrounds, toilets or other areas where students are engaged in activities unless accompanied by the principal, a teacher or another authorised official.