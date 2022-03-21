Rajasthan sizzles at 40 degrees

Rajasthan recorded its warmest day so far on Sunday, with temperatures in 10 districts crossing the 40 degree-mark, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said on Monday.



In the past 24 hours, the maximum temperatures were above normal in several parts of the desert state, said R.S Sharma, head, Met centre, Jaipur while releasing the met department's report at 8.30 a.m.



The highest maximum temperature was recorded in Pali at 41.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Bikaner at 40.6 degrees. Other districts, including Barmer, Dholpur, Pilani and Chittorgarh registered 40.5 degrees while Churu had 40.3 degrees.