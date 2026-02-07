Rajasthan to begin first phase of census from 16 May
Chief minister stresses accuracy and digital push ahead of Census 2027
Rajasthan will carry out the first phase of the Census from 16 May to 14 June, with Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma underlining the importance of accurate data for effective governance and public welfare.
Addressing a state-level training conference for Census 2027 via video link on Saturday, Sharma said reliable census figures were essential for the planning and execution of development programmes by both the Centre and the state.
He described the census as a constitutional and national obligation that must be undertaken with full commitment, noting that precision during the initial house-listing and enumeration phase would be crucial for the accuracy of subsequent population data.
“Census information reflects levels of development and helps identify future needs,” Sharma said, adding that dependable data offers clarity on the living conditions of people in rural and urban areas, including access to basic services such as electricity, drinking water, roads, sanitation, education, healthcare and LPG connections.
The chief minister warned that flawed data could lead to poor planning and ineffective implementation of schemes. He also pointed out that census findings play a key role in constituency delimitation, allocation of resources and the distribution of grants and assistance.
Sharma announced that the upcoming census would, for the first time, make extensive use of digital technology. Citizens will be able to take part in self-enumeration between 1 and 15 May 2026, he said.
He emphasised the need for thorough training of all personnel involved to ensure transparency and the collection of high-quality data.
