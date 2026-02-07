Rajasthan to begin first phase of census from 16 May

Rajasthan will carry out the first phase of the Census from 16 May to 14 June, with Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma underlining the importance of accurate data for effective governance and public welfare.

Addressing a state-level training conference for Census 2027 via video link on Saturday, Sharma said reliable census figures were essential for the planning and execution of development programmes by both the Centre and the state.

He described the census as a constitutional and national obligation that must be undertaken with full commitment, noting that precision during the initial house-listing and enumeration phase would be crucial for the accuracy of subsequent population data.